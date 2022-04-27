BTS V Wrote Seven Trees Poem in 10 Minutes

Is there any need to give an introduction about BTS V? Obviously, a big No. He is one of the members who enjoy an incredible fan following across the globe. After finishing their concert show in the US, the Bangtan boys are back in their hometown. They are working on a couple of projects. Now a video shared on Youtube shows how BTS members showcase their talents. The fans of BTS members are going gaga over BTS V aka Taehyung's acrostic poem. V recited a poem dedicated to other BTS members in the video shared on YouTube titled, "BTS Become Game Developers: EP01 in just ten minutes.

The translated version of the poem reads: “Seven unique trees with different shapes and looks gathered and became a huge forest. One’s bright like a ginkgo tree. One’s sensitive like a maple tree. And one’s warm and beautiful like a cherry blossom. The forest might not consist of the same trees, but with these trees, I will be happy also. Let’s make our forest warm and happy so we can have a warm and happy time of relaxation. Seven trees.”

One of the netizens wrote, "Kim taehyung is an amazing and talented writer & poet, he has been writing poems since he was kid. Also, he writes it so beautifully and meaningful. He won a poetry competition in one of their games before he’s a genius and has wonderful skills about poems!"

Kim taehyung is an amazing and talented writer & poet, he has been writing poems since he was kid. Also, he writes it so beautifully and meaningful. He won a poetry competition in one of their games before 😆 he’s a genius and has wonderful skills about poems! pic.twitter.com/JG1mPtZkQU — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) April 26, 2022

Kim Taehyung 🥺😭💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 he is a true poet, a true genius, whose beautiful heart & mind get expressed so beautifully in words. Taehyung is so genuinely lovely.💜 — 🎙💜 Taehyung Jubbly 🐯🧸 (@TaeLovely15) April 26, 2022

