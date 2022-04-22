BTS V A True Gentleman, Here's Proof

By Shyamal Tulasi

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is earning praise for his behaviour towards a lady reporter at the Incheon Airport. The Bangtan boys, except RM, landed at the South Korean capital city together in the early hours. The BTS ARMY noticed how Kim Taehyung aka V thanked reporters who praised him for his performance. In a video, we can see that a female reporter almost bumps into a pillar. Kim Taehyung asked the lady if she was fine, and kept a watch. He spoke to everyone and bowed till he sat down in his car. BTS fans are hailing V as a true gentleman.

