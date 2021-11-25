BTS V To Sing OST For Choi Woo Shik’s Drama 'Our Beloved Summer'

Once again BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is back lending his voice for his friend’s project. After signing the OST 'Sweet Night' for his friend Park Seo Joon's Kdrama Itaewon Class, V will be singing the OST for another Wooga Squad member, Choi Woo Shik.

The drama is called ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and stars Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi in the lead. The original soundtrack will be produced by music director Nam Hye Seung who also gave some hit tracks before this for series like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Crash Landing on You, and more. The song was made keeping in mind V’s soothing and warm voice.

No date has been announced yet for the OST’s release. But it will be sometime after December 6 when the drama starts airing. But speculations are for the track to drop before the year ends.

'Our Beloved Summer' will be romantic comedy series starring Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik in which two former lovers rekindle their romance ten years later after their documentary becomes extremely successful.

'Sweet Night' dethroned Adele's song, topping the iTunes charts in 118 countries. On Spotify, it's also the most-streamed K-drama OST. The new OST is expected to break even more records.

Check out the trailer for the drama