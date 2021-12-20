BTS V Requests For This Special Birthday Gift From RM

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung will be turning 26 on December 30 and he is excited as ever to celebrate his birthday with everyone he loves. As the group is on a break and members are enjoying their individual time, it is likely that this time, V will be celebrating the special day with his family. But he also has a special request from a fellow band member.

Recently the Singularity singer took to Instagram to ask RM for a special birthday gift. He requested the leader to gift him a painting just like he gifted to J-Hope. He commented this under the dance leader’s post on the platform.

J-Hope revealed he has completed his quarantine period and shared a series of pictures on Instagram to share his happiness. The rapper was photographed while posing beside a colourful painting. He captioned it, "Quarantine completed."

RM took to the comment section to reveal that he is envious of Hoseok as he finished the quarantine. J-Hope said that he prettily took a picture in front of the gift (the painting) you (RM) gave me. Taehyung joined the comment section and requested RM to gift him a painting too.

“(30/12) on my birthday too, if you give me a painting that suits/goes along with me, I'd be really happy RM,” V replied.

It has been a fun time for the BTS members. They are enjoying the break and are regularly interacting with their fans, ARMYs on Instagram and Weverse. They often comment on each other’s social media posts and enjoy doing so.