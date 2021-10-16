BTS V Dating Rumours, Here's The Truth

The dating rumors regarding BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) have been making rounds for a while now. The news suggested that the globally popular singer has been dating the daughter of South Korea’s Paradise Group president. This rumor came out after the two were spotted attending the VVIP preview event for the ‘Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021’ opening together.

After the news came out, the band’s agency HYBE Label responded to it and denied all the claims. “V and the family of chairman Choi Yoon Jung are only associates, the dating rumors are not true,” read the statement by the company.

Even Taehyung was said to have reacted to these rumors indirectly. He took to the fan platform, Weverse to express his disappointment. “Pathetic. I would like to sing UGH”, wrote the BTS member in Korean. ‘UGH’ is a rapline song from the band’s album, Map Of The Soul: 7. The beats of the song are powerful and the lyrics express anger towards injustice.

“I will shoot poisoned needles at the back of their necks in my dream tonight. Watch the back of your necks,” wrote V in another post on Weverse. BTS’ fans, ARMYs suggested that the rumors hurt the ‘Singularity’ singer. Hence he made these comments.

Now all these claims have been denied by both the singer and the band’s label. On the professional front, BTS will be holding a concert in Los Angeles. Dates for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ are November 27, 28, and December 1, 2. It will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium.