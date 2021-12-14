BTS V Breaks Two Major Guinness Records For Instagram

Ever since BTS joined Instagram with their individual handles, they have been breaking records after records, especially member V aka Kim Taehyung. All seven members made their personal accounts on December 6. In no time, all of them had more than 20 million followers each.

BTS's V broke the world records for the fastest account to reach 1 million and 10 million Instagram followers on December 13, as per Guinness World Records. V achieved one million followers in just 43 minutes and ten million in just four hours and 52 minutes. He broke Angelina Jolie and FRIENDS star, Jennifer Aniston’s record.

He broke the record for the fastest 10 million likes and also has the achievement with the most-liked Instagram post by an Asian artist.

Taehyung has been sharing pictures and videos from his trip to Hawaii with his family. ARMYs are happy that the members who are currently on a break are getting time to spend with family and resting well. After wrapping their Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles 4 nights concerts, the BTS members announced a break. After returning to Korea, they will self-quarantine for 10 days.