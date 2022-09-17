BTS V BLACKPINK Jennie Getting Closer By The Day, Here's Proof

Fans of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie are very much interested to know about their relationship status. Ever since rumours broke out saying that V and Jennie are dating, BTS ARMY and Jennie Fans are putting all their efforts to know the truth. On the other hand, HYBE and YG Entertainment have issued a statement saying that it is difficult to confirm because it is the private life of the artists.

The dating rumours of BTS V aka Taehyung and Jennie are doing rounds on social media after a photo of them travelling to Jeju Island in a car together came out. However, it was later claimed that it was not Jennie, but J Hope and V travelled together.

Besides all these rumours, Korean news portal JTBC reported about V attending BLACKPINK's private party held for their album, Born Pink. According to the reports, the party was held at a cultural complex in Seongsu-dong, Seoul on September 14 amidst tight security. Many stars from the Korean entertainment industry, ranging from actors to singers and others attended the event. It is said that V has attended the event and also stayed for quite some time while Blackpink members - Jisoo, Rose, Jennie and Lisa.