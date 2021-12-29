BTS V Among 5 Most Searched K Pop Idols

Google most searched K-Pop idols list of 2021 is here and unsurprisingly we have BTS at the top. In the last couple of years, Kpop has garnered popularity all over the world, especially BTS. The band and its members are always in the top searched.

As the year comes to an end, we will take a look at the most searched Kpop idols of 2021. On No.1 position we have BTS member V. Among the top 5, 4 spots are occupied by the band members, including V who is on top, Jungkook, Jimin and Suga. The one spot was grabbed by Lisa of the girl group, Blackpink. Check out the top 5 here.

V (BTS) Jungkook (BTS) Jimin (BTS) Lisa (Blackpink) Suga (BTS)

On No.1, 2 and 3 positions, we have BTS members taking the spot. In the fourth position, it is Lisa from BlackPink and Suga of BTS on fifth. With the growing popularity of K-pop, these idols and groups are topping many year-end charts.