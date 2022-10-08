BTS Tops October Brand Reputation Rankings

Oct 08, 2022, 13:16 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from September 8 to October 8.

As usual, BTS topped the charts for the 53rd consecutive month, which is not possible for any other K-pop group. The brand reputation index of BTS is brand reputation index of 9,511,195. 

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN maintained its position in second place with a brand reputation index of 3,814,243 for October.

NCT jumped to third place in this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,233,041, marking a 6.47 per cent increase in their score since September.

THE BOYZ took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,448,590; EXO secured the top five position with a total index of 2,173,481.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. SEVENTEEN
  3. NCT
  4. THE BOYZ
  5. EXO
  6. Super Junior
  7. BIGBANG
  8. Highlight
  9. SHINee
  10. INFINITE
  11. MONSTA X
  12. BTOB
  13. ASTRO
  14. WINNER
  15. Stray Kids
  16. Wanna One
  17. Shinhwa
  18. 2PM
  19. TXT
  20. TREASURE
  21. ENHYPEN
  22. VIXX
  23. TVXQ
  24. ATEEZ
  25. ONEUS
  26. Golden Child
  27. PENTAGON
  28. GOT7
  29. Block B
  30. VICTON

Read More:

Tags: 
BTS
October brand reputation rankings
EXO
Seventeen
NCT
Advertisement
Back to Top