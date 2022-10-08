BTS Tops October Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from September 8 to October 8.

As usual, BTS topped the charts for the 53rd consecutive month, which is not possible for any other K-pop group. The brand reputation index of BTS is brand reputation index of 9,511,195.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN maintained its position in second place with a brand reputation index of 3,814,243 for October.

NCT jumped to third place in this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,233,041, marking a 6.47 per cent increase in their score since September.

THE BOYZ took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,448,590; EXO secured the top five position with a total index of 2,173,481.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!