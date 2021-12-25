BTS Suga Tests Covid Positive, ARMYs Wish Him Speedy Recovery

BTS member Suga tested positive for Covid19 upon his return from the US. The news was confirmed by the band’s agency, Big Hit Music on Friday. They released an official statement giving an update on his health condition.

The statement released on Weverse read, “BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.”

It also added that he has completed his two rounds of vaccination in late August and is fortunately asymptomatic. “He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.” Suga has not come in contact with fellow band members as he received positive results during quarantine.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid SUGA in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities,” ended the statement.

Suga returned from his trip to the United States earlier this week. BTS went to the US for various events including the American Music Awards, James Corden's Late Late Show, and a four-day concert in Los Angeles titled Permission to Dance on Stage. Big Hit Music announced that the group would be taking a break after the concert. While some members returned to South Korea, others, including Suga, remained in the United States for personal reasons.