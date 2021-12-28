BTS Suga’s Update On Testing Covid19 Positive, Asks ARMYs Not To Worry

BTS member Suga who tested positive for Covid19 on December 23, gave an update on his health. He said that he was doing good and asked their fans, ARMY not to worry too much. He is currently in self-quarantine and resting well.

“I’m very good/okay. Don’t worry too much,” wrote the rapper on the fan community app, Weverse. Check out the translation here.

A few days ago, BTS' agency Big Hit Music issued a statement on Weverse giving the news about Suga testing positive. “Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. BTS member SUGA was confirmed with COVID-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.”

“SUGA completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities. SUGA, who has had a number of personal engagements in the US during BTS’ official time off, had tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the US and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members,” added the statement.

A day later, it was announced that members Jin and RM also tested positive and currently resting. As for JHope, Jimin, V and Jungkook; they finished their mandatory quarantine period after returning to South Korea from the US.

ARMYs who have been concerned regarding the members’ health, were relieved with Suga’s update and are hoping for their speedy recovery.