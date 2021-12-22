BTS Suga On Hopes For Grammy Win For The Band

It is no news that the K-Pop group BTS has been talking about Grammys for years now. The band has been nominated earlier but did not win the award. In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, member Suga opened up about their hopes of winning the award.

Earlier this year, BTS was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category but lost to Rain on Me by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande. It caused a lot of disappointment to the group’s fans, ARMYs as they were expecting a win for ‘Dynamite’ given the records it broke and the popularity of the song. Of course, the boys were devastated too, but they took it gracefully.

A couple of weeks ago, the nominations for the 2022 Grammys were released where the band once again received a nod in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with “Butter”. The hopes are for BTS’ win are tremendously high this time as Butter has been one of the biggest releases this year with around 10 weeks on top of Billboard Hot 100 and staying on the list for a long time.

BTS member Suga, the rapper, producer, and lyricist of the group spoke on the hopes of winning a Grammy this time and said that he doesn’t have high expectations this time. “The Grammys? I have a humble version and a positive version so which one should I do? Honestly, I don’t have high expectations.” He then added that, “But I do think we’ll receive it!”

Grammys will be in January 2022.