BTS Song Debuts At No 1 On iTunes

Korean Music Band, BTS, has stunned listeners around the world. Around 35 of the band’s songs were featured in the iTunes Top 100 US Songs Chart. Of these, four songs stood in the Top 5, with ‘Yet To Come’ at the top. The track which saw its rise within a few hours of its release went on to become number one on the charts.

It was released as a part of their album ‘Proof’ on June 10 and it was number 1 on Korean national music platforms such as Melon, Genie, and international platforms like Bugs as well as iTunes.

The label of the music group, Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement: “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours.”

Upon the announcement of the album, they said, “The anthology album ‘Proof’ that consists of three CDs has many different tracks including three all-new tracks, that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS.”

Their other songs on the Top 5 in iTunes chart were ‘Run BTS’ at #3, ‘For Youth’ at #4, and ‘Born Singer’ at #5. The second position was bagged by Kate Bush’s ‘Running up a hill (A Deal with God)’, which was used in the Original Sound Track of the Netflix web series-‘Stranger Things: Season 4’.

