BTS To Skip Mnet Asian Music Awards, But There's A Surprise For ARMY

Due to conflicting schedules, BTS, a prominent South Korean boyband, will reportedly not attend the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2021. The band, who are now trending internationally as a result of their first in-person concert, "Permission to Dance on Stage," in Los Angeles, are believed to be having difficulty getting back to their homeland to attend the much-anticipated award ceremony. However, according to recent sources, the Army will not be disappointed since a surprise awaits them.

Is BTS going to MAMA?

The much-anticipated award show is being billed as one of the year's most important celebrations of Korean artists being honoured for their music and creativity. Top bands from the nation will perform at the event, including aespa, ATEEZ, Brave Girls, ENHYPEN, INI, and ITZY, among others. However, ARMY will not be treated to a BTS performance, as a source from MAMA revealed to Sports Donga that the band will not be attending. The publication did, however, disclose that the organisers want to make a short video for ARMY.

According to the publication, the seven-member band was planning to attend the event but had to cancel owing to scheduling conflicts. On November 27, the band began its Permission to Dance on Stage tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where they will remain until December 2. On December 3, the band will play at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2021. The Mnet Asian Music Awards, on the other hand, will take place on December 11 and will be broadcast live online across the world.

Furthermore, the South Korean government has imposed tight foreign travel restrictions in response to mounting fears about the ongoing pandemic and the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. According to the new restrictions, after December 3, netizens visiting Korea must obey the necessary 10-day self-quarantine. BTS is unlikely to attend the award event because of their busy schedule and recently enforced travel restrictions.

Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Worldwide Fans' Choice Award, Best Male Group, and Best Dance Performance Male Group are among the categories in which BTS has been nominated for the MAMA award. The band is now in the United States for their first live performance.