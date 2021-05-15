BTS RM: From Learning English By Watching FRIENDS To Guest Starring in Its Reunion Special

It always feels delightful when you grow up admiring something and unexpectedly get a chance to be part of it. Well, this is something that is happening with the BTS leader, RM.

Let us get a quick recap. After years of anticipation, fans of the popular 90s show, FRIENDS will finally get what they wished for, as 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion' is set to air on May 27 on HBO Max. The first look teaser was shared on HBO’s Twitter handle and took social media by storm.

What caught everyone’s attention was that this special is not just going to see the original cast coming back together but also has guest appearances by some of the big names in the industry including the Global popband, BTS.

Anyone who has heard of BTS will know that this seven-member boyband is extremely popular and has a vast fandom, named ARMY. News of the band’s appearance in the reunion special made their fans really happy.

Why the boys are part of this, has a very endearing reason behind it.



BTS’ leader, RM has a special connection with this show. FRIENDS was his English teacher. That’s right! Namjoon learned English by watching this show on repeat.

“My English teacher was the sitcom Friends. Back in the days, when I was like 15, 14, it was quite like a syndrome for all the Korean parents to make their kids watch Friends. I thought I was kind of like a victim at that time, but right now, I'm the lucky one, thanks to my mother,” confessed the rapper on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Namjoon’s mother bought the entire ten season DVD pack for him. “She bought me all 10 DVDs; all the seasons. So firstly, I watched them with the Korean subtitles, and then next time, I watched with the English subtitles, and then I just removed it,” he added. During their appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, BTS even visited the FRIENDS’ coffee house.

Here’s what the Friends Reunion director, Ben Winston shared. BTS will have a small but cute appearance.

I want to manage your expectations on this - it’s a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends. — Ben Winston (@benwinston) May 14, 2021

F.R.I.E.N.D.S aired its very first episode on September 22, 1994, and after a run of 10 good seasons, the finale came in May 2004. To date, the show is watched by millions, as youngsters back then and now, can still relate to the show. This unscripted, one-off will see Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry coming back together, visiting the old sets, reminiscing some beautiful memories.

Apart from the original six, we also have some other familiar names. Tom Selleck (played Richard in the show), James Michael Tyler (Gunther) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) will be making an appearance as well.

We also have Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling and few others joining the band.