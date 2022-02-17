BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul Concert Dates Announced, ARMY Thrilled

BTS is one of the most popular and widely followed Korean Pop band. The Bangtan boys have caught the world by storm and the band enjoys a huge fan following across the globe.

The fans of the BTS band are called the ARMYs. And here's some good news for all you ARMYs out there.

The BTS is gearing up to perform live at South Korea's capital city Seoul. This comes after a long gap of two years. The BTS permission to dance on stage concert in seoul will take place for three days—March 10, 12 and 13 2022.

The BTS permission to dance on stage concert venue will be the Seoul Olympic Stadium. And guess what! Not only will the BTS permission to dance concert take place in front of a massive live audience, it will also be streamed online. Excited much?

Those living outside Seoul can watch it offline as well as try the online parallel viewing. There is also a BTS Permission to Dance concert happening on March 14 for which the tickets will be sold via theatres as well as in person.

The ARMY can also have one of its kind experiences at select cinemas on day 3 which will live stream the BTS Permission to Dance on stage concert in Seoul.

here's the official announcement on BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert...

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL 공연 개최 안내🎉



음악과 춤을 통해 BTS와 ARMY가 다시 한번 하나되는 그날에 함께해 주세요.

일정을 비롯한 자세한 내용은 #위버스샵 공지에서 확인하실 수 있습니다.



보러가기👉https://t.co/Gi2YQ4Uglu#BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL pic.twitter.com/hHK1c3bmoh — Weverse Shop (@weverseshop) February 16, 2022

The BTS Army is kicked about this piecve of news and can't wait for the event. The tickets to BTS permission to dance event will be sold out in a matter of minutes. Stay tuned for updates.