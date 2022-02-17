BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul Concert Dates Announced, ARMY Thrilled

Feb 17, 2022, 14:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

BTS is one of the most popular and widely followed Korean Pop band. The Bangtan boys have caught the world by storm and the band enjoys a huge fan following across the globe.
The fans of the BTS band are called  the ARMYs. And here's some good news for all you ARMYs out there.

The BTS is gearing up to perform live at South Korea's capital city Seoul. This comes after a long gap of two years. The BTS permission to dance on stage concert in seoul will take place for three days—March 10, 12 and 13 2022. 

The BTS permission to dance on stage concert venue will be the Seoul Olympic Stadium. And guess what! Not only will the BTS permission to dance concert take place in front of a massive live audience, it will also be  streamed online. Excited much?

Those living outside Seoul can watch it offline as well as try the online parallel viewing. There is also a BTS Permission to Dance concert happening on March 14 for which the tickets will be sold via theatres as well as in person.

The ARMY can also have one of its kind experiences at select cinemas on day 3 which will live stream the BTS Permission to Dance on stage concert in Seoul.

here's the official announcement on BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul concert...

The BTS Army is kicked about this piecve of news and can't wait for the event. The  tickets to BTS permission  to dance event will be sold out in a matter of minutes. Stay tuned for updates.


