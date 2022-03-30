BTS Permission To Dance The City - LAS VEGAS On Site Event Program Guide

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY is going to take place at the Allegiant Stadium and MGM Grand Garden Arena. Hybe announced that it is going to launch the ‘THE CITY’ project in Las Vegas to celebrate the BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concert held from April 8-9, 15-16. Fans can find all information about locations, waiting times and in-venue attractions on the Weverse app. 11 hotels will have BTS-themed rooms across Las Vegas.

The concert will be held at Allegiant Stadium from April 5 to 17. Different types of programmes are going to be conducted near the Strip area, the heart of Las Vegas. Here is the event schedule.