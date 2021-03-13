BTS Performs Dynamite At Grammys MusiCares: Drummer JK, Mullet Seokjin and More

BTS is all set to grace the Grammys stage on the 14th March, but before that the band gave a stunning performance of their global hit-Grammy nominated song Dynamite at the Music On A Mission concert. It was an online held event and like always BTS didn’t miss a chance to go ‘all out.’

The band once again rented a top place in Seoul for their set. It was also meaningful as the performance this time was for a charity event and for this BTS decided to rent the ‘Grand Peace Palace’ in Seoul. The attention to detail that BTS gives even with the sets, is just commendable.

Ever since Dynamite’s release in August 2020, BTS has performed that song over 30 times and yet each time you watch their Dynamite performance, it seems different and unique. The band managed to perform one single song in numerous different ways. From renting a Palace to an airport, amusement park, World cup stadium to a museum, BTS has made sure they introduce the world to Seoul’s glory.

This time it was not just the Peace Palace that was new. What caught ARMYs attention was drummer boy JK. Yes, Jungkook appeared with blue hair and surprised everyone but if that was not enough already, this boy decided to bless us all with his drumming skills. It is known that singing along with drumming can be difficult but nothing is impossible for the ‘Golden Maknae.’

Along with Drummer JK, many fans noticed that member Seokjin might be growing his hair. It is getting close to a mullet now. The performance went well with ARMYs enjoying and talking about it on Twitter. If this is what the band did for the MusiCares event, we can only expect to witness the best of BTS on the Grammys night. Can't wait to see what RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have in store for us.

The MusiCares Fundraiser virtual event took place on March 12. Artists like John Legend, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko and more joined the performance list.

Here's how ARMYs reacted:

drummer jungkook was always there... pic.twitter.com/PTfXQcKpIv — ʚ winnie⁷ (@dreamjeons) March 13, 2021

When I see him all I see is pride (happiness), that boy had a damn blast on those drums. As a former percussionist who could never get the hang of the drum kit, I applaud our drummer Jungkook, amazing! @BTS_twt #Jungkook #BTSxMusicCares pic.twitter.com/4THYmLc7Zr — 💜🐋 ᴮᴱℛ𝑒B̶E̶𝒸𝒸𝒶⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭ 💜레베카요💜 (@BeccaIsMe7177) March 13, 2021

When did this lil mf become a drummerhjs wtFFFF OMGASG pic.twitter.com/GGC8OI1NUx — ˗ˏˋ🍊CIRUS⁷ (@innerchilding7) March 13, 2021

am i hallucinating or did we really just get blue hair drummer jk and exposed forehead mullet seokjin in ONE performance — isabel ⁷⁺⁴ 🎞 RS1 OUT NOW (@reveurkoo) March 13, 2021

EVERYONE STOP AND LOOK AT MULLET SEOKJIN 🔥🥵🥵💖🔥🥵🔥🥵🔥🥵 pic.twitter.com/xw24yh92io — ᴮᴱKosmos⁷ is Ivy 🌱🐳 (@moonjinniewwh) March 13, 2021