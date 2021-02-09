BTS will be making an appearance on “MTV Unplugged Presents” and are all set to perform some of the best tracks from their hit 2020 album, BE. BTS will appear on Feb. 24, 2021 at 9 PM EST / 6 PM PST. Of course for ARMYs the timing in KST is important, so it will be Feb. 25, 11AM KST.

“MTV Unplugged” is a very popular music show where top artists and idols are invited to perform. As the name suggests, the artists generally perform acoustic or an unplugged version of their songs. It is not heavy with instruments but focuses purely on the singer’s voice and the lyrics.

BTS showcased their talent and soulful voice on the NPR Tiny Desk performance. Not just ARMYs but people from all over the world who do not much about BTS also had positive things to say about that performance. The Tiny Desk is considered one of the best BTS performances ever. Sit down, no dance and relaxed soulful music, people loved it and were waiting for more such performances from BTS.

With MTV Unplugged, ARMYs are in for yet another soothing performance. It is being speculated that the band will definitely perform the BE title track, Life Goes On. Apart from that, they could also choose tracks like Blue and Grey and Telepathy. But chances for a Blue and Grey performance debut are really high.

The MTV Unplugged appearance is something that becomes even more special for the ARMYs as after a long time, it will be an OT7 performance. Member Suga who was on a recovery break due to his shoulder surgery made a comeback on Bighit’s New Year eve live. Since then he has been attending award schedules but didn’t take part in all of the award show performances. Since their appearance on MTV Unplugged doesn’t require any dancing, it will be possible for Suga to be present for all the songs.

Apart from Suga’s attendance, ARMYs have another reason to celebrate. Maknae Jungkook will be appearing with his Blonde hair. Jungkook’s selca in his long Blonde hair that went viral earlier this year, will be making a comeback.

February is jam packed for both BTS and ARMYs. On Feb 18, the fans will be celebrating member JHope’s birthday followed by release of “BE Essential Edition” album on Feb 19 and of course BTS’ appearance on MTV Unplugged on 24th February. Don’t forget the weekly episodes of RUN BTS.