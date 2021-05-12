BTS To Perform Debut Stage Of Butter At Billboard Music Awards 2021

The anticipation over boyband BTS’ new single, ‘Butter’ is really high. The music industry awaits another bop from the group. Exciting news for the ARMYs is that BTS’ attendance for this year’s Billboard Music Awards is confirmed. The band is set to perform their debut stage of the upcoming single, Butter at the BBMAs.

BTS confirmed the news in a tweet. “We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of #BTS_Butter will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT,” wrote the band.

Like last year, BTS will be performing from Korea. Considering what the band has been doing for the past couple of months, this performance might be recorded in Seoul and will be broadcasted live during the award show. The boys did such unique performances of dynamite that even this time, they are expected to go all out. From renting a Palace to an airport, amusement park, World cup stadium to a museum, BTS has made sure they introduce the world to Seoul’s glory. Let’s wait and see what the boys decide to rent put this time!

The new single titled ‘Butter’ is set to be released on May 21. The timing is 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). After Dynamite’s huge success, this will be the band’s second all-English language song.

As for the nominations, this time BTS has received nods in four categories including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted) and Top Selling Song.

BTS has been winning the Top Social Artist award for the past four years. As it is a fan-voted category, the ARMYs are expected to show their strength in voting for the band. The group is very close to breaking Justin Beiber’s record who won this award six years in a row (2011-2016).

Teaser photos for Butter which were shared on BTS’ official Twitter page have wreaked havoc in the fandom. The boys have donned a chic suit and are seen sporting new hair. We can get the hint that Butter is going to be completely different when compared to the fun, summer and happy vibes of Dynamite.