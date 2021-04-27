BTS New Single, Butter To Release in May

The global pop band BTS is back and ready to take over the charts once again. BTS announced their new single, Butter in the most creative manner. After Dynamite’s huge success, this will be the band’s second all-English language song.

A live-stream went on for an hour on the Bangtan TV channel on Youtube. It was so sudden. After confusing ARMYs and making them wait for an hour, the announcement was done. The whole time, these fans were busy figuring out whether it is an ice cube melting or Butter. Well, the answer is the latter one.

Here are the details of the new single that BTS is going to release. HYBE (BigHit) shared a teaser logo for the new single titled ‘Butter’ to be released on May 21. The timing is 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). This song comes well in time for the Billboard Music Awards. We can surely expect BTS to perform their comeback stage of ‘Butter’ on the BBMAs stage.

Also Read: BTS’ Dynamite Becomes Fastest Korean Group MV To Achieve 1 Billion Views

A lot is in store for the ARMYs as BTS’ schedule is jam-packed. After the release of Butter, BTS is expected to perform at the BBMAs. Then it will be the release of their Japanese album, ‘BTS: The Best’ on June 16 followed by a probable Korean album comeback. Also, let’s not forget the Festa. 10 days filled with videos, new songs, pictures, family portrait and full-on celebration.

The anticipation with ‘Butter’ is really high. This song is expected to break many records just like Dynamite which was released in August and is still charting on BB Hot 100 chart. It was also nominated for a Grammys in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category making BTS, the first Korean act to achieve this.

BTS currently has three entries into the Billboard Hot 100. Two comes from the same album BE, ‘Dynamite’ and Life Goes On. Their third number one came with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love - Laxed – Siren Beat' Feat BTS.

Will ‘Butter’ become the band’s fourth No.1 entry to BB100, is to be seen. Wait till May 21st is a long one. Till then, here is the link to pre-save the song.