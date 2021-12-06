BTS Mull Vacation After Permission to Dance in LA and Jingle Ball Tour

The boyband BTS will be taking a much-earned break to rest and reenergize. This will be the Kpop sensation’s second long break since 2019. Big Hit Music on Monday announced that the members are going to spend this time with their families, their first since the debut.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” read the official statement by the group’s company.

BTS released hit after hit in the past two years, including smash hits like Dynamite and Butter. They kept their fans, ARMY engaged during the lockdown period with online concerts and anniversary special MUSTER. There was ‘In the Soop’ seasons 1 and 2, My Universe with Coldplay, Run episodes and more.

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest," the statement added.

News regarding their new alum and PTD in Seoul has also been confirmed. This will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. No date has been confirmed for their comeback as of yet, but looking at their upcoming schedule, the band could be back in early January to prepare for their could-be Grammy appearance.

ARMYs are happy for BTS as RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are taking their much-needed and well-deserved break. Read the full statement by BigHit Music here: