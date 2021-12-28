BTS Member V Visits His Birthday Event Organized By ARMY

It is BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V’s birthday on December 30. The singer-composer will turn 26 in two days and like always their fandom, ARMY has organized many projects and events in celebration of this special day. The fans host multiple projects from ads, pop-up picture stalls to charity and donation drives.

The members are aware of the love they receive from their fans and keep an update on most of these events done in their name. But V decided to use the band’s break to go and check out one of his birthday projects in his free time.

A few days ago, V took to Weverse to ask ARMYs about his birthday projects and where they were being held. The fans shared all the details and information regarding the events being held in Seoul and in return Tae decided to surprise ARMYs by visiting the event. He shared pictures and videos from it on his Instagram account.

Fans were touched and impressed by V’s gesture. He went out of his way to visit the event in this chilly December weather. Check out the pictures here:

According to V of @BTS_twt’s instagram stories, he went and visited ARMYs birthday projects for him! pic.twitter.com/Mjlm3wUM0N — ً (@glosstannies) December 27, 2021

V celebrates his birthday on December 30. He visited this project in Seoul but this isn’t the only event. ARMYs have booked a slot for a birthday message for V to be displayed on Burj Khalifa. There are also LED advertisement hoardings put up across India.