BTS Member Jungkook’s Phone Condition Made ARMYs Laugh

Member of the boyband BTS, Jeon Jungkook recently did a vlive session. It was a fun session that made fans happy. Jungkook shares different stories and experiences but there was one particular thing that made ARMYs laugh.

During the session, Jungkook’s phone buzzed and he said it was a message from the BigHit staff. Jk also showed his phone to the fans and said he had to tape it. A few days ago, Jungkook dropped his phone accidentally and the phone cracked. To hold it together, JK tapped the phone. The condition of his phone was something that made fans laugh.

Many started sharing stories of their smartphone and said that this is every youngster’s problem, the story of every teenager. Some ARMYs started sharing that Jungkook is a member of the biggest boyband in the world, a millionaire who can afford almost anything. But that doesn’t mean he will rush to buy a new device as soon as the old one cracks.

Fans started laughing and talking about it. This ended up trending on Twitter as ARMYs became busy sharing stories of Jungkook’s phone. Along with this JK also did a mini-concert. He played many songs and sang along with them.

The maknae started his live session looking all dashing in his now faded blue hair, which he called as Mint-Chocolate or “Min-Cho” hair. He wore a white T-shirt and topped it off with an amazing black leather jacket. Wait there’s more. Fans completely lost it when they realized that Jungkook’s tattoos were also visible, if not entirely but at least half of it.

He played Abyss by Jin, Blue Side full version by Jhope, Sweet Night which is V’s solo song and Filter which is Jimin’s solo song fromMOTS7. Along with this he even played and sang ‘Jungle’ and Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's 10000 Hours.

The fun live stream ended with Jungkook saying he will be back soon and that he wants to meet ARMYs more through such vlive sessions.