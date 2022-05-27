BTS To Meet Biden At White House To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

BTS is all set to meet US President Joe Biden at The White House to speak about Anti-Asian Hate. The White House tweeted about the news on May 26. According to the reports, the Bangtan Boys will be heading to the White House on May 31. As announced by The White House, the topics of Anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination based on colour will be a part of the agenda. The meeting of BTS and Biden comes timely at the end of May, which is regarded as the Asian American Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month. Here is the tweet.

K-pop supergroup BTS is coming to the White House next week pic.twitter.com/muC8CJyOeQ — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) May 26, 2022

"President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities," the White House, the official residence and workplace of the US president, said in a statement.

