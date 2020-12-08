BTS Massive Year On Twitter: Becomes 2020’s Most Tweeted Musician in US

Twitter shared their year-end recap of 2020. A list from major countries and the most tweeted, liked and talked about personalities and subjects on twitter.

The biggest Boyband in the world, and Kpop phenomenon BTS had a massive year. They made entry into many of twitter's top list. They became the most tweeted musicians in the US, maintaining their record for the fourth consecutive year.

Most Tweeted About Celebrities In The U.S.

BTS topped the most tweeted about celebrities list in the U.S. in 2020. Followed by Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kanye West, Beyoncé respectively.

Most Tweeted About Musicians In The U.S

BTS again topped this list as well. Apart from BTS, other Kpop bands like ATEEZ, NCT and EXO also made it to the top 10 of the list.

Worldwide

BTS member Jungkook’s cover of Never Not became the second most retweeted tweet of the year with almost 1.5 million tweets. Never Not is a song by singer Lauv. Jungkook posted a video of him singing this song on twitter and it immediately became popular among both fandoms.

BTS were the sixth most talked about people around the world. In a list that mostly has politicians in it, BTS are the only boy band present.