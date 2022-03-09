BTS Makes It to CBSE School Exam Question Paper !

The craze for the South Korean BTS band in India has crossed all segments and reached its peak that one cannot even fathom! What more? The Bangtan Sonyeondan band or the Bangtan Boys, as they are popularly known across the world have figured in an English question paper of a CBSE school in India.

An Indian BTS ARMY (fan) on Tuesday shared a reading comprehension paragraph, which was part of his English question paper on his Twitter handle.

The 9th grader, a student of a prominent CBSE school in Mumbai, shared- “Yall yesterday was my English exam and in the reading comprehension we got the passage on BTS,” and the Tweet went viral in no time among his fellow Desimys.

Yall yesterday was my English exam and in the reading comprehension we got the passage on ✨BTS✨😭😭😭

The school question paper had a comprehension essay on the Bangtan Boys, that included the essence of how K-pop started and slowly took over the music field. Not just BTS , other K-pop bands such as EXO, Stray Kids, Blackpink, Twice, Girls' Generation have also been mentioned in the comprehension para. But most importantly, it talks about BTS and their achievements. The comprehension also talks about how BTS sold out millions of records and albums and garnered billions of views on their music videos on YouTube.

The comprehension elaborates on how the ARMYs keep supporting BTS through everything. The comprehension on BTS also mentions how people are lapping up BTS lyrics, K-pop songs while learning the Korean lingo.

After the Tweet, several BTS fans from different schools lamented about not having such ‘cool’ teachers in their school. One user went on to say that he would have scored 100% on the comprehension if only such teachers existed in their schools.

For the unversed, the K pop sensation has taken India by storm. The BTS topping the charts and breaking records is nothing new, but making it to a question paper of an English exam is something else! All this is further building the anticipation of the BTS Band's likely performance in India after they announced that they were embarking on a world tour titled - ‘Permission to Dance On Stage Concert’ on 16 February by the band’s agency Big Hit Music on the global community platform Weverse.

According to an article published by the Asian Community News (ACN) Network, the Bangtan Boys' concert "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage" will be held in Asia, the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America. The BTS ARMY is ecstatic and eager to book the tickets as soon as they heard the news.

BTS India ARMY folks...keep your fingers crossed for any such good news

