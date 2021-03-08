BTS Makes History, Set To Perform At Grammys 2021

Breaking records and making history, is like a daily routine for the South Korean boyband BTS. After a long wait and anticipation, it was finally revealed that BTS will be performing at Grammys 2021 on March 14. This was long overdue and something that audiences were waiting for. BTS are now the first Korean act to have a solo stage.

Performing at the Grammys might seem like a difficult thing. Not everyone gets into the setlist. But this was even more difficult for BTS, as they come from a small company from an Asian country. The fact that Bangtan Sonyeondan hails from South Korea became the reason for the delay in their solo Grammy performance.

It's going to be dynamite!



Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) bring the fire and set the night alight at the #GRAMMYs. You don't want miss their performance March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz #ARMY pic.twitter.com/YNzbFlVBzq — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021

This is the first time that BTS will be performing their own song at the Grammys, but not the first time for their performance. Last year BTS performed ‘Old Town Road’ with Lil Nas X. Even though it was not a full-fledged BTS performance, it certainly made ARMYs happy as it was finally happening.

In 2019, BTS made an appearance at the Grammys and even presented an award. It was evident that this boyband will be making history and will be back again. It was a happy journey and things happened at their own pace. In 2020, BTS came back and were able to perform along with Lil Nas X. This year finally BTS will be getting a solo stage and perform their own song.

It is speculated that BTS will be performing their Grammy-nominated song, ‘Dynamite’ and if you ask me, it is going to be epic. The band always comes up with new and amazing concepts. In the past few months, they performed Dynamite at an airport, Gyeongbokgung Palace, at a recreated set of James Corden show, a Disco set, Christmas house and more. They showed many different colours, different concepts with just one song, surely we can expect something big from them.

ARMYs are just as excited and can’t contain their excitement. The fans waited all night in order to see the performance list and praying for BTS to be there. Now that it is finally happening, Twitter is just filled with the fans celebrating this historic moment.

You don't want to miss their performance on March 14th at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS. In India, it will be 15th March 2021 at 6.30 AM IST (10 AM KST).