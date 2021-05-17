BTS Looks Breathtaking in Second Set of Butter Teaser Pics

The global pop band BTS is back and ready to take over the charts once again. BTS announced their new single, Butter is to be released on May 21. After Dynamite’s huge success, this will be the band’s second all-English language song.

BTS has been sharing teaser pictures and videos. They unveiled the second set of concept teaser pictures on May 16 and boy do they look stunning! The members are looking exquisite and breath-taking in the solo pictures.

All of them are sporting leather jackets, boots and funky hairstyle. The pics exude a sassy-retro vibe. For sure, we are in for a summer hit of the year. ARMYs were left speechless and shocked. Their excitement was evident on the Twitter trends as ‘Are you Kidding Me’ and ‘We are Not Ready’ started trending.

Ever since Butter was announced, there has been confusion over its concept. What the fans thought would be a cheerful (Boy With Luv type of) concept has turned into a possible retro-chic comeback.

‘Butter’ will release on May 21. The timing is 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). Do not forget that the debut stage for the song will be at BBMAs on May 23, 8 pm ET.

The anticipation is really high. This song is expected to break many records just like Dynamite which was released in August and is still charting on BB Hot 100 chart. BTS also became the first Korean act to be nominated for a Grammys in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category with Dynamite.

BTS currently has three entries into the Billboard Hot 100. Two comes from the same album BE, ‘Dynamite’ and Life Goes On. Their third number one came with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's 'Savage Love - Laxed – Siren Beat' Feat BTS.

Will ‘Butter’ become the band’s fourth No.1 entry to BB100, is to be seen.