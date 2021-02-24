BTS Jungkook Shares Blue Hair Selfie, ARMYs Can’t Keep Calm

Feb 24, 2021, 10:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

Just a couple hours ago, the BTS maknae Jeon Jungkook posted a selca on Twitter. It has become a tradition now, whenever Jungkook comes on twitter, it is with a surprise. In the selfie that the youngest member shared, he can be seen sporting blue hair. After his Blonde hair look made ARMYs lose their minds, this is the latest addition to the surprises that Jungkook has been giving.

Jungkook shared the blue hair look on Twitter along with a caption, “dyed myself.”

Jungkook’s selfie post came sometime after BTS finished their much-awaited MTV Unplugged performance. It was a beautiful ride with many amazing songs including B-side tracks like ‘Telepathy’ and ‘Blue & Grey.’ BTS also surprised their fans with a soothing cover of the hit Coldplay song, ‘Fix You.’

Feels like Jungkook was calming ARMYs before the storm. Help them relax with ‘Blue & Grey’ and ‘Fix you,’ so that they are ready for his blue hair selfie. 

Jungkook’s blonde hair selca broke many records. Lets wait and watch what records this look breaks. For now, go on ARMYs, enjoy the look. It is no surprise that ARMYs started trending, “BLUE HAIR JUNGKOOK”, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME" and “OH MY GOD” on Twitter. Well, that’s their daily routine.

Currently the post has already crossed 1.2 Million likes and almost 760K retweets.

Check out some of the best reactions here:

Also Read: BTS Maknae Jungkook Shares Blonde Hair Selca 

Jungkook or JK is the youngest member of the most popular 7-member boyband, BTS. He is a vocalist and has also produced many songs for the band. 

