BTS Jungkook Shares Blue Hair Selfie, ARMYs Can’t Keep Calm

Just a couple hours ago, the BTS maknae Jeon Jungkook posted a selca on Twitter. It has become a tradition now, whenever Jungkook comes on twitter, it is with a surprise. In the selfie that the youngest member shared, he can be seen sporting blue hair. After his Blonde hair look made ARMYs lose their minds, this is the latest addition to the surprises that Jungkook has been giving.

Jungkook shared the blue hair look on Twitter along with a caption, “dyed myself.”

Jungkook’s selfie post came sometime after BTS finished their much-awaited MTV Unplugged performance. It was a beautiful ride with many amazing songs including B-side tracks like ‘Telepathy’ and ‘Blue & Grey.’ BTS also surprised their fans with a soothing cover of the hit Coldplay song, ‘Fix You.’

Feels like Jungkook was calming ARMYs before the storm. Help them relax with ‘Blue & Grey’ and ‘Fix you,’ so that they are ready for his blue hair selfie.

Jungkook’s blonde hair selca broke many records. Lets wait and watch what records this look breaks. For now, go on ARMYs, enjoy the look. It is no surprise that ARMYs started trending, “BLUE HAIR JUNGKOOK”, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME" and “OH MY GOD” on Twitter. Well, that’s their daily routine.

Currently the post has already crossed 1.2 Million likes and almost 760K retweets.

Check out some of the best reactions here:

We are back to having full conversations on the trends



‘ARE YOU KIDDING ME’

‘JUNGKOOK SELCA’

‘HOLD ON’

‘OMG JK’

‘YOUR HAIR’

‘YOU LOOK AMAZING’

‘IT LOOKS SO GOOD’



😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/EOCbTPF1fe — ᴮᴱ Essential Out Now! ⁷ (slow) (@sorafirstlove) February 24, 2021

At this rate anything is possible so editors keep doing your thang #JUNGKOOK but honestly ARE YOU KIDDING ME JEON JUNGKOOK😭😂✨ pic.twitter.com/O2g6drM9zb — ᴮᴱEuphoria13 (@Euphoria137) February 24, 2021

BEING HIT BY A TRUCK WOULD BE LESS SHOCKING THAN BLUE HAIRED JUNGKOOK — ᴮᴱ𝐒𝐮𝐳𝐚𝐲𝐧⁷ H✿BI BIRTH (@tinyyytan) February 24, 2021

ARE YOU KIDDING ME NOW LOOK AT HOW JUNGKOOK ATE THE BLUE HAIR UP, I THOUGHT IT WAS A EDIT pic.twitter.com/lWalWBlEyt — cut the cameras| ☾𝚙𝚘𝚎𝚝|𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚝|⁷ (@nallelyjelly95) February 24, 2021

long hair LONG AND

and blonde BLUE HAIRED

jungkook JUNGKOOK?!? pic.twitter.com/gMSAvQPAUu — MAMSI JOONS⁷ (@jooniejoons_) February 24, 2021

jungkook jungkook driving

driving us crazy pic.twitter.com/mqIt7P7ACj — veronica (@oceaneyescv_) February 24, 2021

Jungkook or JK is the youngest member of the most popular 7-member boyband, BTS. He is a vocalist and has also produced many songs for the band.