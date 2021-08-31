BTS: Jimin Reveals His 'Sad' Tooth Update, Provides Spoilers On Vlive Return, RM Makes Appearance

BTS: On Monday evening, BTS member Jimin surprised fans by conducting a VLive session. Exactly 20 days after hosting an unplanned live session earlier this month, the singer returned to chat with fans. Jimin said that he was supposed to host the live session last week, but he became unwell after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination shot.

During the discussion, Jimin discussed a variety of issues, including a 'sad' update on his teeth. Jimin stated he was thinking about getting braces, according to the BTS Twitter fan account @BTSTranslations.

"There's something I want to tell. I think you'll be sad. Should I say it?" he pondered at first, before adding, "This is the bottom part of my tooth, right? It's fake. You know when I'm singing, it sometimes breaks off because of the mic. So I went to the dentist and got consultation for braces." The singer acknowledged that his fans adore his teeth arrangement, but he is considering wearing braces.

Jimin also hinted at a possible comeback spoiler. The group is currently filming an unannounced project, according to the singer, but fans will have to wait two to three months to see it. Last week, RM also disclosed that the gang was working on a project by accident.

BTS's leader, RM, also made an appearance in Jimin's most recent live. The singer inquired as to whether the rapper was going to the gym, to which RM answered that he was going home. He appeared quickly, welcomed the ARMY, and then puzzled them by wishing them a 'Happy New Year.'

RM also wished a fan a "happy birthday," sang a few lines from Promise, Filter Filter, Love Myself, and Magic Shop, and advised fans to listen to Kim Jin-ho and Yoon Do-Hyun.

"Jimin said when he is alone he is listening to Kim Jinho and Yoon Dohyun (Korean singers) a lot nowadays. He said K ARMYs may know them but I ARMYs may not know them so if you can you can search them and listen to them they are really great," BTS fan account Soo Choi translated.

BE, BTS's most recent album, was released in December 2020. They released two tracks this year: Butter and Permission to Dance. They released a remixed version of Butter with Megan Thee Stallion last week.