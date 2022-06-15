BTS J Hope To Be The First One To Start Solo Projects?

BTS, the South Korean band is going to take a break as a group to work on solo projects. After the news has come out, the ARMY is in tears. One of the BTS Fans tweeted, "I really hope they know they never have to be sorry or guilty to us for wanting to be better artists, better people. Please know that." Another one commented, "It’s a very special thing to have them be confident enough to trust us so they can be as vulnerable as they want, make whatever decision they want, and know we will understand them and be here for them. It truly is Bangtan and ARMY forever."

A representative of Big Hit Music commented, "BTS will start a new chapter in which they will simultaneously carry out team activities and individual activities. This will be a time for each of the members to grow with their diverse activities, and we anticipate that this will foster BTS into a long-running team. The label will actively support this."

According to the reports before taking the break from group activities, the Bangtan Boys will perform their new title track "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" from their new anthology album "Proof" on music shows starting this week.

It is said that the solo activities will be released in order and J-Hope is going to be the first one to start solo activities.

Also Read: BTS Proof Release: Jungkook Wants To Prove Himself Through His Music