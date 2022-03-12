BTS India Concert Virtually Happening, Tickets Sell Like Hot Cakes

BTS PTD Tickets Sold Out: BTS fans in India are ecstatic and for good reason. The members of the band are nearly ready to arrive in India. On Thursday, BTS members Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed at Permission to Dance Live in Seol's Jamsil Olympic Stadium. The concert was the first of three planned. The event will now take place on March 12 and 13 at the same stadium in Seoul. For admirers all over the world, streaming in theatres event has been organised in India. It will be available in India through PVR.

A post on its PVR’s social media read, “Get ready to groove with BTS! Watch Permission To Dance On Stage – Live Screening, only in PVR Cinemas on 12th March, 2022. Have your booked your tickets yet? Book now: link #BTS #LiveScreening #BTSAtPVR #permissiontodanceonstage #BackAtPVR #BTSArmy.” Have a look at it below:

It's happening soon BTS Army, are you ready?

Watch Permission To Dance On Stage - Live Screening, only in PVR Cinemas on 12th March, 2022.

ARMY is going crazy. A tweet read, “Hey armies, We are doing a ptd banner thing on 12th March, oberoi mall, goregaon, Mumbai, 2pm show! We are a group of people, please dm me your insta ID or reply here if you wanna join us! @BangtanINDIA @BTS_twt pls rt to spread.” Another tweet read, “I wished I would have been in Mumbai to join u all.” Have a look at some of the comments below:

Hey armies,

We are doing a ptd banner thing on 12th March, oberoi mall, goregaon, Mumbai, 2pm show! We are a group of people, please dm me your insta ID or reply here if you wanna join us!

PVR is giving out Popcorn buckets to few lucky winners in PUNE, MUMBAI and BANGLORE. Comment below with - #BTSatPVR #PVR #BTSinIndia and your City Name to enter the giveaway #BTS @BTS_twt #방탄소년단 (This giveaway is organised by @_PVRCinemas) Contd below 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/F6F92G8e9G — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) March 10, 2022