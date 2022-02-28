BTS India Concert 2022: All You Want to Know About The Bangtan Boys World Tour

Hyderabad: The arrival of the world-famous K-pop band BTS to India very soon this year as part of its next round of world tour once the coronavirus outbreak ends has been confirmed by trustworthy sources in the K-pop world.

According to an article published by Asian Community News (ACN) Network on November 6, 2020, stating a top Korean Cultural Centre official, India could be the first country in Asia or the world to host the event.

The septuplet band will go on a world tour for Bangtan concerts that will take them to more than two dozen cities in Asia, the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, and Latin America.

India could be the first of the BTS's ten Asian destinations, or the world tour could get off in Asia, with India being the first country to host it.

In India, millions of K-pop fans and ARMYS suddenly have a reason to rejoice.

Then, Kim Kum-pyoung, the then Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in India (KCCI), who spent about 10 years of service in India, had indicated in his exit video message to the Indian K-pop fans in November 2020, "I am sure that you will meet BTS right after the Corona pandemic. I am sure that India will be the first destination for BTS on their next round of world tours."

He was referring to the BTS band's growing popularity and fan base in India. Finally, Kim stated that BTS' excellent congratulatory messages this year encouraged K-pop fans.

The BTS band, in its letter, also hinted at their early and impending presence in India.

BTS, a seven-member Korean pop group that has become a sensation in India, hinted at a visit while complimenting the organisers of the "K-Pop India Contest" as well as Indian fans for their enthusiasm for K-Pop.

"We are pleased and proud that this K-Pop event is taking place during such difficult times. We are grateful that many people in India have shown such great interest and passion for K-Pop. We will be coming to India with music and a cool stage that will move and comfort you during these tough times." "Thank you, ‘Army’ in India. There will be more great music to heal and inspire you. Please keep cheering for us," it added.

The location of the BTS event in India, on the other hand, remains a secret. Bengaluru, in southern India, appears to be India's luckiest city for hosting the event.