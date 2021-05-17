BTS To Hold Global Press Conference For Upcoming Single Butter On May 21

The boyband BTS will be coming back with a new single, Butter on May 21. They will be holding a global press conference on the same day. The conference will be held in Seoul and will start at 2 pm KST (10 am IST), i.e. an hour after the song’s release.

Just like the previous year with BE, this time too, the conference will be held online. No one is allowed at the venue, reporters will be joining virtually. BTS will be answering questions related to the making process, concept pictures, the idea behind the song and future projects. Unlike previous comebacks, this conference will be held after the song’s release.

BTS announced their new single, Butter, a few weeks ago. After Dynamite’s huge success, this will be the band’s second all-English language song. HYBE (BigHit) shared a teaser logo for the new single titled ‘Butter’ to be released on May 21. The timing is 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). Since then, the band has been releasing teaser pictures and concept videos. The official teaser for the MV will be released on 19th May, 12 am KST (18th May, 8.30 pm IST).

The teaser pictures that BTS shared has left ARMYs in confusion. What they thought would be a cheerful concept has turned into a possible retro-sassy, dark comeback. The members are looking exquisite in the solo pictures shared yesterday.

A lot is in store for the ARMYs as BTS’ schedule is jam-packed. The band is set to perform their debut stage of Butter at the BBMAs. BTS confirmed the news in a tweet. “We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of #BTS_Butter will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT,” wrote the band.

The anticipation with ‘Butter’ is really high. This song is expected to break many records just like Dynamite which was released in August and is still charting on BB Hot 100 chart.