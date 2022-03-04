BTS: Four Las Vegas Concerts Tickets Sold Out Within Hours, Know The Ticket Price

With each passing day, Bangtan Boys craze is going high. BTS members are going to perform in Las Vegas from April 8,9,15 and 16.BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will perform in the concert that is going to take place at the Allegiant Stadium. Now, the news is that all the tickets were sold on Ticketmaster on Wednesday and the tickets were sold within hours. ARMYs who have got tickets are on cloud nine.

"Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale," the official Ticketmaster Twitter handle tweeted.

So, it looks like no tickets are available for the general public. The Allegiant Stadium has a seating capacity of 65K. If you pay USD 500, then you will be able to see close from the barricade.

