Mumbai police Instagram and Twitter page were filled with fun as they used humor to warn people about COVID. This time the police took the help of Worldwide hit boyband, BTS. Lyrics from the band’s hit song Dynamite were used to spread warning about coronavirus.

The tweet had a screenshot of Member V from dynamite’s music video where he is seen singing the lyrics, “Bring a friend, join the crowd, Whoever wanna come along.” Mumbai police captioned this screenshot with lyrics from another BTS song, ‘Not Today,' along with the hashtags, #DynamiteDangersOfCoronavirus and #TakingOnCorona.

“No, no, not today. Love yourself, stay indoors!” read the caption. The first line is a lyric from their 2017 song, Not today and Love Yourself an ode to their album series ‘Love Yourself.’

Many fans replied with laughter emojis to this. ARMYs had a good laugh and also appreciated Mumbai Police’s humor. However there were fans who did not find this post as funny and rather were scared of people taking it in a negative way.

With BTS’s humongous popularity, many Indian ARMYs feared that the locals would take it in a negative manner. The lyrics probably are taken in a wrong context by the general public seeing such a tweet for the first time. This might give the haters a chance to bash the boyband.

Please don't hype the post of Mumbai police.The post is misleading and is using Tae's lyrics as something negative. This will give an opportunity to the toxic locals to bash BTS. They used a song which was created for fun and comfort in a wrong way with the meaningless hashtags pic.twitter.com/yAYpbmpHuo — ahana⁷// no body no crime (@vminkook_stuff) December 20, 2020

Mumbai police used the picture where V says "bring a friend, join the crowd", and their caption was "no not today".

They used BTS for clout as well as disrespected them. Stop hyping that tweet. You all really think they meant that in a good way? — ᴮᴱ✜Jimin এর ছোট ছোট আঙ্গুল⁷⁺⁵ •ᴗ•🍓❄️ (@7wondersbangtan) December 20, 2020

that Mumbai police set up bts (including tae ) despite the fact that bts have been preaching abt social distancing before covid even hit India hell even just two days ago tae was on weverse telling people not to go out if u dont see how wrong that post is yall just — tanu ⁷ ✜⁵🧸tetebear vday bash (@24x7Heaven) December 20, 2020