BTS Dynamite Cover By TWICE Members Is Just What Fans Needed

The hit track from BTS’ BE album, Dynamite was covered by the famous Kpop girl group TWICE. In a video that was shared on Twitter by many fans, members Momo and Sana can be seen dancing to the BTS track, Dynamite. The video is actually from Sana and Momo’s live. The members surprised their fans when they appeared on Vlive and decided to groove to Dynamite.

After the vlive was over, many ARMYs (BTS fandom) and ONCEs (TWICE fandom) shared the Dynamite snippet on Twitter and tiktok. For the past few months, fans have been enjoying Dynamite and many of them even shared their videos under the hashtag, “DynamiteChallenge.”

Even famous Indian celebrities did a singing or dancing cover of this song. Singer Armaan Malik shared a soulful acoustic cover of Dynamite on his social media page whereas actor Tiger Shroff danced to the song and shared his video on Instagram.

BTS all English track, ‘Dynamite’ released in august 2020 and has become a hit song. It even became the first song by the group to achieve No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since then the song hasn’t left the charts and has become a stable hit. Dynamite also got BTS the first Grammy nomination for their music as it was nominated in the Pop-Duo Group Performance category.

Check out the best reactions from both the fandoms.

Momo and Sana from TWICE danced to @BTS_twt's 'Dynamite'pic.twitter.com/byQuhyiPpZ — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 15, 2021

HELSPUSHS SANA FROM TWICE IMITATING JUNGKOOK'S OPENING SCENE FOR DYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/Un2c8tKcJ9 — 〞 (@ddaengworldwide) January 16, 2021

No but momo killed Dynamite like she went hard — Get ya TWICE 🍭 (@jihyogasm) January 15, 2021

if this is how we reacted when sana and momo danced to dynamite then imagine what would happen if there was a bts x twice collab!!!!!!!! — pran⁷ (@beemyhope_) January 15, 2021

it’s 5am in korea but sana and momo are vibing to dynamite pic.twitter.com/lsCmjGEnfk — athy⁷ (@jeonlvr) January 15, 2021