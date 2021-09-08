BTS Butter Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart For 10th Week

BTS Butter has once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This gives the song a cumulative 10 weeks at No.1 position. Butter took the top spot right after its release in May and was at No.1 for 7 straight weeks before it was replaced by another BTS song, “Permission to Dance”.

For its 8th Week, Butter went down to No.7 position, and Permission to Dance was at No.1. The next week it was a switch with Butter once again at the top and PTD on 7th. Now after almost a month, Butter has managed to make the jump once again.

Butter, which was released by HYBE, BigHit Music, and Columbia Records, received 12.2 million radio airplay audience impressions and 10.7 million US streaming, according to MRC Data. It has also sold 143,000 downloads during the first week of September. Butter was released in May and is still going strong on the BB Hot 100 chart. It has now become the longest-charting song on BB Hot 100 in 2021.

The band also released a remix of the song with Megan Thee Stallion which was loved by everyone. The remix was to release a while back but that didn’t happen as there were some issues from the rapper’s agency side. She fought for it and took her agency to court for stopping her from releasing the song. ARMYs and other fans showed support to this mix by changing their Twitter layout to pink; a party which was joined by BTS and Megan as well.

Member Suga and Jhope posted on Weverse to thank their fans. Yoongi said “ARMYs, is this something that it's possible..?” while Jhope went with his patent, “What’s Happening?”