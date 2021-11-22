BTS Becomes 1st Asian Group To Win Artist Of The Year At AMA’S

BTS, a South Korean boy band, made history by being the first Asian group to win the Artist of the Year award at the American Music Awards in 2021. (AMA’s). Other musicians nominated in the category included Taylor Swift, Drake, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, and Olivia Rodrigo. Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song were also given to BTS.

The South Korean boy band finished the evening by playing their AMA-winning single "Butter" and taking home every category they were nominated for, including favourite pop pair or group (for the third year in a row), a favourite pop song ("Butter"), and the prestigious artist of the year honour (for the first time).

From the platform, 27-year-old RM cautiously accepted the best artist award, saying, "This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we will never take this for granted."