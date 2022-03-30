BTS ARMYs Heart Skips A Beat After Jungkook Misses Bangtan Boys Flight to Las Vegas For Grammys 2022

Every small news about BTS is quite interesting, right! Yes... BTS boys Jin, V, Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin will perform at much anticipated Grammys 2022 performance soon.

According to the reports, Jungkook has left for Las Vegas a day before the rest of the Bangtan boys. As per BTS' label BIG HIT Music, he left early to look after some of the arrangements for the performance.

Some of the rumours are doing the rounds that BTS Jungkook went to Las Vegas only to meet Ariana Grande and they are likely to collaborate for a project. BTS and Ariana are handled by the same label after HYBE has taken over Ithaca Holdings.

One of the netizens wrote, "Is it just me who finds the reason of Jungkook leaving early a little sus??? If some arrangements were supposed to be checked before the award ceremony shouldn't Namjoon be doing that,not saying JK isn't capable of doing it. Maybe he left early bcoz he’s collaborating with Ariana. @BTS_twt."

