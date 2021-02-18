BTS ARMYs Crashed Vlive, Weverse, YouTube On Jhope's Birthday

It is Birthday of BTS member Jhope aka Jung Hoseok. As the Birthday begins at 12 am on 18th February, Jhope decided to do a livestream 1 hour before his birthday. He even announced the live and told Armys to be ready. The original plan was to do a live on Vlive app.

Jhope went live on V-App at least half hour before his birthday but 2 minutes into the live and V-App crashed. Hoseok started another live and once again it crashed. Jhope went to Weverse and wrote a post about it. He told all the ARMYs to come to YouTube.

Finally things were going well and JHope was able to do a livestream on YouTube. He gave a tour of his studio and showed all the cute birthday banners behind him. At 12am, he cut the cake and thanked all the fans for birthday wishes. He was answering a few questions when YouTube crashed as well. Yes, can you believe it?

I think Jhope knows of the power that their fandom holds. He didn't give up and came back to vlive once again. He finally got a stable stream and was able to talk with Armys in peace.

Jhope continued his stream on Vlive and answered fans' questions. He said that he knows about all the projects and charity programs that Armys held in his name. He said he felt very happy upon seeing all the events. He continued with song recommendations, gave an update on Suga's health and spoke about his pet dog, Mickey. Jhope was able to finish the live well and in the end, he requested Armys to fill the comment section with purple hearts.

Even with an unstable livestream and constantly switching between apps, Jhope still managed to get 1 million viewers on YouTube and 7.6 million on Vlive.

Here's wishing the member a very happy birthday and hoping that next time Jhope announces a livestream, these apps are prepared to handle Armys power. Vlive, Weverse and YouTube, you better be ready.

This is how ARMYs Joked about it

Armys kept crashing servers during 2021 hobi's birthday live and see these insane titles. "Celebrate hobi's birthday"

"Celebrate hobi's birthday again"

"Celebrate hobi's birthday again, again"

"Celebrate hobi's birthday again, again, again" *다시 = again pic.twitter.com/s5y4FQqYnv — jayvee (@Jhope_Vibes) February 17, 2021

armys excited for but the vlive

hobi’s live : crashed... pic.twitter.com/hSGPPMjs6i — chan⁷ | hobi day ☀️ (@vantaechy) February 17, 2021

ARMYs today after Hobi’s birthday party crashed all the apps #happybirthdayJHOPE pic.twitter.com/O4P1g7WRVL — jasmine⁷ ⋈ ⟭⟬ (@yoongisfavecat) February 17, 2021