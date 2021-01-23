BTS Army Now Has An Elite Member-US Vice President Kamala Harris

It is no news that BTS is currently the biggest boyband in the world. Their fandom keeps growing by the day. Many famous celebrities are part of the ARMY fandom. But the newest member to join the fandom, is none other than the US Vice President herself.

Newly appointed Vice President of the US, Kamala Harris is the first Indian-African-American origin woman to become the VP. Not just, she is also the first woman ever to be appointed to the position. Along with celebrating this historic moment, there was also something else that caught everyone’s attention.

BTS ARMYs were both surprised and happy to see that the US Vice President is also a part of the fandom. One of the ARMYs pointed out that Harris is following global sensation BTS on Twitter. Also her Spotify playlist features the band’s hit song, Boy with Luv feat Halsey, in it.

Twitter blew up with ARMYs celebrating this moment. Everyone, happy to see these popular Asians making history in their respective fields.

Some even started joking that Harris’ inauguration ceremony outfit was ‘purple’ for a reason, the VP intended to show that she also is part of the BTS fandom.

The color ‘purple’ means a lot to the fandom and BTS members. The phrase, ‘I purple you’ coined by member V, became a symbol of passion and love among the fandom.

We certainly do not know for sure if the VP was always an ARMY or a newest member of the fandom. No matter what the answer is, this revelation has certainly made everyone happy

BTS' latest album came in November. The band released their BE album on November 20, last year. Their song Dynamite also made history and the band became the first Korean act ever to be nominated for a Grammy.

Check out some of the best ARMY reactions

VP KAMALA HARRIS JUST FOLLOWED @BTS_twt 💜😭 SHE ARMY YALL pic.twitter.com/mecGChfq70 — ᴮᴱ PIPER⁷ (@PiedPiper34) January 20, 2021

IM IN CLASS RN BUT KAMALA HARRIS FOLLOWS BTS??? pic.twitter.com/DOKZmK6H6E — ✰ liz⁷ ✰ (REST) (@a_twoset) January 20, 2021

KAMALA HARRIS FOLLOWS BTS THIS IS NOT AN EDIT pic.twitter.com/XsaD3TfoZG — Jay ⁷ WAS NOTICED BY JOONIE TWICE😭😭😭 (@WeirdoJayJay) January 20, 2021

For those that didn’t know, Madame VP Kamala Harris also has @BTS_twt music in her spotify playlist 💜 pic.twitter.com/BPa2t2mxFa — ᴮᴱ PIPER⁷ (@PiedPiper34) January 20, 2021

KAMALA HARRIS FOLLOW BTS AND ADD BOY WITH LUV ON HER SPOTIFY PLAYLIST OMG pic.twitter.com/MBPe9ZFUNx — мιηα⁷✨ (@kingtancastle) January 20, 2021

Some were even quick to point out and joke that the Vice President most certainly could get special seats and soundcheck tickets for the BTS concert.