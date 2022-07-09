BTS ARMY 9th Anniversary: Best Moments Of Bangtan Boys

July 9th, is a very special day for the BTS ARMY. The day marks the ninth birthday of the BTS Army. BTS members were together for more than nine years and they have impressed audiences with their stunning performances. BTS Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin and J-Hope - have a huge fan following. BTS ARMYs go gaga over the Bangtan Boys band.

Today, on the occasion of BTS ARMY 9th Anniversary, here are some stunning video bytes of Bangtan Boys.

From @BTS_twt's 2013 iconic debut show with "No More Dream," to the historic UN speech and to their recent heartwarming BTS Festa, here are our 5 best moments to cherish. When was your favorite moment? 💜🥰 #BTS pic.twitter.com/yvJRHHPll0 — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) July 8, 2022

.@BTS_twt has officially kicked off their individual journeys as soloist musicians, and here are our picks of the best moments from each of the seven bandmates. Fingers crossed for all of you, and see you all in Busan this October! 🫰 💜 #BTS pic.twitter.com/QHKxZq89aS — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) July 8, 2022

