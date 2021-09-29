BTS Announces Live Concert After 2 Years, First Stop Los Angeles

Due to the Covid19 pandemic, none of the artists could hold a concert. Many of them had to cancel their tours. Even global sensation BTS were ready for their Map of the Soul concert tour which was postponed and later got canceled. Now after almost 2 years, the band is back and ready to take the stage again.

BTS announced their live concert in Los Angeles. This will be their first-ever live stage in front of the audience since the pandemic hit. ARMYs couldn’t have been happier for the band.

They announced the dates on Tuesday. The “Permission to Dance on Stage” concerts will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27-28, and December 1-2. A total of 4 concerts are set for Los Angeles. The announcement was made by the band’s label on Twitter and Weverse.

“Holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations,” wrote the label in their Weverse statement.

The MOTS concert was to be BTS’ biggest tour ever with more than 40 concert dates and never-seen performances. But since that was canceled, their 2019 Speak Yourself concert was the last one. “This concert will be the first time ever for BTS & ARMY to meet face to face since the 2019 BTS WORLD TOUR LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF THE FINAL!,” added the statement.

As it is after a long time that BTS will be seeing their fans in-person and performing in front of them, their excitement level is on a different high. Even the ARMYs are happy as the boys have waited long enough. They are hoping that as the situation gets better, more dates in different cities and countries, gets added soon.

