BTS and Coldplay To Perform 'My Universe' At The AMAs

The global sensation BTS seems to have landed in LA with big plans. Their schedule there is packed with concerts, award performances, late show interviews and more. Earlier it was announced that BTS will be performing at the 2021 American Music Awards. Now here’s the big news.

BTS will not just perform one song. They will be taking the stage with two of their smash hits. BTS announced on November 17 that they will perform their latest song 'My Universe' with Coldplay at the AMAs. As you will remember, the band already announced a collab stage with Megan Thee Stallion for the remix of their song, ‘Butter’.

Check out the announcement for My Universe's debut stage at the AMAs.

Here is Coldplay’s tweet.

'My Universe' and 'Butter' both broke many records. Butter especially became the group’s biggest hit ever. With two smashing performances in store, the Bangtan Boys are here to take over AMAs.

BTS has been nominated in three categories: Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song ("Butter"). This is the group's first Artist of the Year nomination at the AMAs. They are also the first Korean act to get the nod.

American Music Awards will be held on November 21 at 8 PM ET (November 22, 6:30 AM IST)