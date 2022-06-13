BTS 9th Anniversary: Bangtan Boys Perform Yet To Come From PROOF Album

The location was a desert and the occasion was BTS 9th anniversary and the BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook celebrated it by performing their newly released song, Yet to Come, for the first time. The special guest who is also a musician Anderson .Paak was on the drums. Earlier, the BTS had teased about the special guest.

As the camera focuses on the K-Pop sensation BTS team members, Jungkook starts singing the first lines of BTS ‘Born Singer,’ which was a remake of the J. Cole track, ‘Born Sinner.’ The BTS members sang the song from their new album Proof.

The last song was a dedication to the BTS Army. K-Pop sensation BTS youngest member Jungkook dedicated a song titled My You, to ARMY on the group’s 9th anniversary. It was sung in both Korean and English. With countless adlibs and the group’s top vocal skills on display, it was a kind of concert that ended too soon.

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, “It's like he poured all his emotions in the song... seriously butterflies are dancing in my stomach his voice is soo soothing.”

After the performance, BTS interacted with the drummer-rapper Anderson, who said their track Yet to Come reminds him of church and called it ‘fantastic.’ Anderson also spoke a few words in Korean. He also revealed, “It was my son because he's a big fan, he made me a fan. I've been obsessed, I've been ARMY ever since.” They also spoke about attending each other's concerts and complimented them.

As the rapper Anderosn left, the members spoke about their ‘best moments so far' in their careers. J-Hope said that it was the day BTS was born, June 13, 2013, while Jimin recalled it as the day when BTS had their solo concert in 2014. Suga said for him, it was BTS' showcase day on June 12, 2013. RM said when BTS had their first concert at the Olympic Gymnastic Arena, it was his ‘best moment’.

