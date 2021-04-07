BTS’ Dynamite Broke Gangnam Style and Despacito’s Records on Billboard Charts

Once again the global sensation BTS has broken a record. Their song ‘Dynamite’ has been breaking records ever since its release and even now its reign atop the Billboard chart continues. The latest addition to Dynamite’s success is the record on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart and Hot 100 chart.

The song when released in August opened to a fantastic entry in Billboard Hot 100 chart as it ranked on No.1 position for two consecutive weeks. Since then it has been steady on the chart and has managed to remain inside the Top 50. In the latest week’s ranking, Dynamite was on No. 30 on the chart. With this, the song now charts for 32 weeks on BB Hot 100.

Dynamite broke the Billboard Hot 100 record which was held by the 2012 PSY hit “Gangnam Style” for the past seven years. Gangnam Style made a record by charting for 31 consecutive weeks on BB Hot 100. On April 6, Dynamite ranked on No.30 marking the 32nd week on the chart. With the latest week’s ranking, BTS has officially broken the record for the longest-charting song by a Korean act.

Along with the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Dynamite has also been ruling the Digital sales chart. This chart focuses on the songs that sold the most copies in a given tracking week. The song has been steady on this chart. It has now charted for 18 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 position.

Earlier this record was held by smash-hit “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber. Despacito charted on the No.1 position for 17 weeks. Dynamite now breaks that record by staying atop for 18 weeks.

Dynamite is going strong on all the charts. It is safe to say that the song is not going to slow down anytime soon and will continue to break more records in the coming weeks.

In August 2020, Dynamite became the first-ever song by a Korean act to top the BB Hot 100 chart. A few weeks later BE album’s title track, ‘Life Goes On’ joined the party and became the first-ever Korean song to achieve the feat.