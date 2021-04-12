BTS’ Dynamite Becomes Fastest Korean Group MV To Achieve 1 Billion Views

Another day and another reason for the BTS ARMY to celebrate as their favourite boyband makes a new record. BTS’ Dynamite has reached 1 Billion views on Youtube. It is now the fastest 1B by a Korean group. The band achieved this feat in less than one year, seven months and 22 days to be precise.

The MV was released on August 21, 2020. It took just 234 days for Dynamite to reach this milestone. Along with Dynamite, DNA and Boy With Luv also have more than 1 billion views giving the band, a total of three MVs to cross this mark. As Dynamite reached this mark in 7 months, ARMYs were quick to start joking about the power of ‘Number 7.’

If anyone is wondering who holds the record for fastest 1 Billion for a music video, it is Adele. Her song, Hello reached 1B views on Youtube in just 87 days. Smells like ARMYs are up for another challenge.

Let’s not forget that Dynamite also holds the record for the most viewed music video in 24 hours. The official MV got a whopping 101.1 million views on the first day of its release. It debuted at Number 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 list and is still charting inside the Top 50.

This day becomes extra special for ARMYs as April 12 also marks the 2nd anniversary of Map of the Soul: Persona; the album that has another 1 billion MV, Boy With Luv Feat. Halsey.

Looks like ARMYs are planning to break multiple records this year. Coldplay leads in the category of Top Group/Band with most music Videos above 1 billion views with 4 MVs in total. BTS is not far behind as they have 3 MVs including the latest entry, Dynamite. With Fake Love and Mic Drop both above 900 Million views, BTS may break Coldplay’s record by the end of this year.

Don’t forget that BTS will hold their BANGBANGCON 2021 on April 17 at 3 pm KST.

Congratulations, BTS and ARMYs!