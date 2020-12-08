BTS’ Agency BigHit Will Not Hold Offline Viewing For Their Year End Concert

BTS agency, BigHit entertainment has recently announced that they have cancelled offline viewing of the Year-End eve concert. There will be no tickets sold for the fans to personally attend the concert in the venue. Due to the increase in COVID cases in South Korea, this decision was taken. Bighit added in their post that all the necessary measures are being taken and requested the fans to understand as this will be best for all.

The concert named 2021 New Year’s Eve Live was announced last month on Bighit’s Twitter page. It was to be held online on the personal fanapp, Weverse as well as offline. The lineup for the concert has BTS, Lee Hyun, TXT, NU'EST, Enhypen, GFriend, BUMZU, Shin Hae Chul and also western names like Steve Aoki, Lauv and Halsey.

The online part of the concert will go as scheduled. The sale for online live viewing is available now. Earlier it was announced that BigHit is trying to connect all the fans worldwide. The fans can see the artist live as well as at home. This will bring global fans closer to their favorite artist.

The fans that were rejoiced to meet their favorite artists are now left disappointed. But they also took the information responsibly as it will be best for both the fans and artists, given the current situation. The fans are now cheering each other on Twitter sharing their plans of how well they will enjoy the concert at home.